Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

