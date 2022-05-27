Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

