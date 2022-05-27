Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

