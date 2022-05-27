Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 368.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

FTCH stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

