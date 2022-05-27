Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

