Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.
Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
