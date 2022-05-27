ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $454.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 413.52, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.61 and a 200-day moving average of $561.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.