Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.
NYSE:WIT opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
