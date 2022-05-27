Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

