Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

