Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
