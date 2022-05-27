AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $167.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.71.

Shares of ABC opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

