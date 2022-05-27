Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

