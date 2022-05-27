Barclays Initiates Coverage on Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

RSHPF stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

