Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.40.
Shares of INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.02.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
