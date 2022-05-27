Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) versus Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Critical Review

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zoetis alerts:

90.7% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoetis and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 26.27% 49.62% 16.29% Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -101.27% -39.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zoetis and Oncotelic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $230.43, indicating a potential upside of 38.90%. Given Zoetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $7.78 billion 10.04 $2.04 billion $4.36 38.05 Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 49.91 -$9.39 million ($0.04) -5.75

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Oncotelic Therapeutics. Oncotelic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Oncotelic Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, which include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products that comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives, which offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company provides portable blood and urine analysis testing, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.