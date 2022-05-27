American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on American Resources to $4.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Resources by 23,020.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.