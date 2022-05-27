SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

