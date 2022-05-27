TheStreet Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

