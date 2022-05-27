Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.