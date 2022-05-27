Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE FOR opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

