Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 9,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

