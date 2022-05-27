TheStreet Downgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.