Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 7,800 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)
Read More
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.