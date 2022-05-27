Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 7,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

