Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.77

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.77 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.55). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.52), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.77. The company has a market capitalization of £14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)
Featured Articles
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.