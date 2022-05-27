TheStreet Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,750,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.