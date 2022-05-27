Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.60

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $13.96. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 22,262 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

