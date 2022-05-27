Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $494.76 and traded as high as $504.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $503.32, with a volume of 2,080 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
