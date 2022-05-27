Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Shares Down 14.7%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

