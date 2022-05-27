Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 4,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40.
About Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF)
Further Reading
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Traction Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traction Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.