Cibc World Markets Corp Has $206,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

