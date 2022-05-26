Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $73,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and sold 7,499 shares worth $673,948. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.