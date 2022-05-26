Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNW opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.