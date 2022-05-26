Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $169,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $148,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,045.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.