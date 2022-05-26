Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,287 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

