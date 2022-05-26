3,271 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after buying an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

