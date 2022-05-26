Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,491 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PVH by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $65.72 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

