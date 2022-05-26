Cibc World Markets Corp Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

