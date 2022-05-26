O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.82 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.83.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.