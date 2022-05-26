Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,006,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

