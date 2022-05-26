O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $86,714,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $51,680,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,046 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NTES stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.