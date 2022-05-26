Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,025,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

