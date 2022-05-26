Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,930,000.

PBH opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

