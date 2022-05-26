Cibc World Markets Corp Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $214.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

