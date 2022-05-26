O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,054 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,665,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,447,000 after acquiring an additional 102,796 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.