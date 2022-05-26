O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

