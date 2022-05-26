Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,253 shares of company stock worth $3,200,435. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

