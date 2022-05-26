Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

