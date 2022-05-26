Cibc World Markets Corp Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

