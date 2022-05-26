Truist Financial Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Snap by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

