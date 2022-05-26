Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184,545 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.61.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

