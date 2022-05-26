Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,799 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cognex worth $76,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

