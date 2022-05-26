O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.55 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

